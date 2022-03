SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man already serving 108 years for sexually abusing children was convicted of more charges Friday. Gary Gregor was found guilty on more counts of child rape.

It happened when he was a teacher at the Agua Fria Elementary School in Santa Fe during the 2003-2004 school year. The previous cases were from his time as a teacher in Española in 2007 and 2008.

This was Gregor’s third trial for molesting elementary students. He’s facing an additional 84 years.