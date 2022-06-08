NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico State Police officer Daniel Capehart has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing and distributing drugs on the job. The FBI says Capehart would confiscate drugs from people he stopped, then turn around and use them to bribe a woman he was with in exchange for sex.
Investigators were tipped off to his behavior by a 16-year-old Capehart pulled over. He worked in the Bloomfield area and was caught in 2018 during an undercover bust. Capehart faced between five and forty years in prison.