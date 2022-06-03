NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico State Police officer Daniel Capehart is awaiting sentencing for dealing drugs to teens while he was on the force. Capehart was arrested in 2018 when he offered marijuana to someone he thought was a teenage girl, in exchange for photos of her. He was actually talking to an undercover officer. It turned out, that Capehart was stealing drugs seized during arrests, for women he was romantically interested in, including a 16-year-old girl.
Previous Coverage:
- Former NMSP officer convicted of distribution of marijuana, meth
- Trial set for former NMSP officer charged with drug trafficking
- Former NMSP officer rejects plea deal, heads to trial in drug trafficking case
- NMSP officer arrest could affect more than 60 pending cases
- Jury indicts officer accused of stealing drugs for teen girl
According to federal sentencing guidelines, Capehart faces a minimum of five years in prison. Prosecutors say that’s not enough and argue he abused a position of public trust and still tries to excuse his own behavior as that of an inexperienced officer. They are pushing for eight years in prison.