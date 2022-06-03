NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico State Police officer Daniel Capehart is awaiting sentencing for dealing drugs to teens while he was on the force. Capehart was arrested in 2018 when he offered marijuana to someone he thought was a teenage girl, in exchange for photos of her. He was actually talking to an undercover officer. It turned out, that Capehart was stealing drugs seized during arrests, for women he was romantically interested in, including a 16-year-old girl.

According to federal sentencing guidelines, Capehart faces a minimum of five years in prison. Prosecutors say that’s not enough and argue he abused a position of public trust and still tries to excuse his own behavior as that of an inexperienced officer. They are pushing for eight years in prison.