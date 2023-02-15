NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jason Chandler Mapp, 42, a former middle school bus driver in New Mexico, was sentenced Tuesday to over 12-years in prison for enticement of a child. Chandler pleaded guilty to the charges in January.

Court documents show beginning in January 2020, Chandler allegedly started using Instagram and TikTok to message two minors. At the time, Chandler was a bus driver for Dora Consolidated Schools in Roosevelt County. According to court documents, Mapp allegedly used the accounts to pressure the minors into sending him nude photos of themselves. Documents show Mapp admitted to knowing the victims were minors. When he is released, Mapp will have to register as a sex offender and is subject to up to 10 years of supervised release.