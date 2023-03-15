NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Brandon Barber, the former Cuba police officer convicted of killing two people while driving drunk down I-25, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison. The crash killed 50-year-old Alfredo Escaname-Hernandez and 21-year-old Diego Arellano after Barber, who was off-duty, drove the wrong way down I-25 while drunk after leaving Sandia Casino.

Before learning his sentence, Barber addressed the courtroom, asking for forgiveness and expressing remorse. A judge said Barber taking responsibility for his action was a reason he handed down the 26 year sentence, Barber was facing up to 45 years. Baber had been in custody since pleading guilty in December to two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, a third count of great bodily harm by vehicle while driving under the influence, and a fourth count to an open container being in his car at the time of the crash.

Barber had a prior DWI in 2017. He was fired by Cuba police after the crash.