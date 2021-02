NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former Roosevelt County Deputy has been convicted of a theft charge. After a one-day bench trial Monday, a judge found Chris McCasland guilty of receiving stolen property which is a petty misdemeanor.

While McCasland was an Angel Fire police officer, he took a pole pruner, chainsaws, televisions from an Angel Fire resort. Last summer, investigators discovered some of those items after getting a tip from his ex-wife. Sentencing for McCasland has not been set.