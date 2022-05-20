NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former Western New Mexico Correctional Facility correctional officer Robert Smith, 37, has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a female inmate at the facility. Around April 26, Department of Corrections Security Threat Investigations Unit started investigating Smith for distributing contraband to inmates.

During the investigation it was discovered that Smith also had an ongoing sexual relationship with a female inmate. Smith resigned from WNMCF soon after the investigation started. On May 19, New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents were requested to investigate Smith.

May 19, during an interview with Smith, he admitted to NMSP agents to having sexual relations with a female inmate on two occasions between January and April of 2022. He also admitted to bringing cigarettes, food, sodas, hand sanitizer and earrings to the female inmate.

Smith was arrested by NMSP and booked into the Cibola County Correctional Center. Smith is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration by an Official in a Position of Authority over an Inmate, and one count of Bringing Contraband onto Prison Grounds.