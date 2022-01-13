Former murder suspect receives two years probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged in connection to a deadly shooting in 2018 was sentenced to probation Thursday. Investigators say then 18-year-old Omar Cordero helped set up a drug deal outside a home near Central and 98th that led to the deadly shooting of Clifford Patterson.

Cordero was originally charged with the murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges in 2021. “I believe Mr. Cordero was a part of this, but he pled guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and that’s basically what his role was,” said Judge Bruce Fox.

During sentencing Thursday, Judge Fox sentenced Cordero to two years of probation.

