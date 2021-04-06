Former MMA fighter Tyler East killed in Los Lunas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico MMA fighter was shot and killed in Los Lunas Monday night, according to New Mexico State Police. Valencia County Deputies were called out to a domestic violence dispute Monday night. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound and 30-year-old Tyler East dead. NMSP says the woman was transported to an Albuquerque hospital to be treated for her injuries.

An NMSP investigation revealed that East had shot his girlfriend and then dragged her out of a house. At some point, NMSP says another man shot East and fled the scene. Police have not identified that suspect.

At this time, the investigation is active and being led by NMSP. Police say the female victim, whose name will not be released, is in stable condition at a hospital.