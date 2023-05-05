LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal jury has convicted former coach Johnathon Bindues on charges related to child pornography. News of the conviction comes after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors say Bindues used his position as coach of the girls’ basketball and track teams to access his victim. They say from September 2020 to June 2021, Bindues texted his victim over 17,000 times, in some instances requesting nude images or asking the girl to delete text messages.

After discovering some of the messages on the victim’s phone, the girl’s mother went to the New Mexico State Police, kicking off an investigation. Now, a jury has found Bindues guilty of coercion and enticement as well as production of child pornography, the verdict shows.

Coercion and enticement conviction carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. All told, Bindues could face up to life in prison for his crimes.

“The exploitation of children requires decisive action. Those who seek to prey on children will stop at nothing to lull their victims into a false sense of trust and security,” Amy Kaskel, the Federal Bureau of Investigation acting special agent in charge, said in a press release. “Thanks to the close collaboration with our partners at the New Mexico State Police, we were able to put a stop to the defendant’s activities. This man, who was entrusted to mentor young people, was in actuality a predator of vulnerable girls. Today’s conviction is one step closer to ensuring he won’t be able to victimize children for years to come.”

U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez, whose office was involved in prosecuting the case, praised the victim’s strength throughout the legal process. “Her strength in facing her abuser and sharing her story is nothing short of heroic. Parents, teachers, and all members of our community must remain vigilant to protect our children from those who abuse their positions of authority,” Uballez said in a press release.