ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Lobo football player Marquae Kirkendoll is facing federal charges for the robbery of a postal worker. Federal investigators say Kirkendoll was part of a duo who held up a mail carrier at gunpoint, near Central and Louisiana in January and stole the key to mail bags and lock boxes.

The 21-year-old transferred from UNM to Eastern Kentucky that same month. After his charges came to light earlier this week, Kirkendoll was suspended from the football program and is no longer enrolled at the school. Kirkendoll’s alleged accomplice, who is also a former Lobo, Rayshawn Boyce, was arrested in February.