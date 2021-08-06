Former Las Vegas mayor sentenced in corruption case

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Las Vegas mayor found guilty of corruption charges will serve probation. Tonita Gurule-Giron was steering city contracts to her boyfriend’s company and sharing inside information with him.

She was convicted of violating ethical principles and soliciting or receiving kickbacks which provided for a possible three-year sentence, but Friday morning, the judge agreed that presented a possible double jeopardy issue, dropping possible exposure to 18 months. The judge sentenced her to 18 months of probation.

She will also have to pay restitution and serve community service and write a letter of apology to any employees or contractors who were affected.