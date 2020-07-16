Former Las Cruces police officer charged with murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Las Cruces Police officer who killed a man with a chokehold will now face murder charges. The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says it’s taking over the case against Christopher Smelser.

He was seen on police lapel video detaining Antonio Valenzuela with a neck restraint. Valenzuela died.

“Clearly this was a case where the officer even told him he was going to do it. He called his shot. He said, ‘I’m going to choke you out,’ and then he does and then he lets him lie there to die. This is an officer who should obviously be prosecuted for murder and we’re glad that he is,” Attorney for Valenzuela’s family Sam Bregman said.

Attorneys for the family of Valenzuela have been pushing for a murder charge. Smelser was originally charged with manslaughter for using a chokehold after Valenzuela fled from officers during a traffic stop.

Thursday, Attorney General Hector Balderas upgraded his charge to second-degree murder. Smelser’s attorneys accuse the state of using him as a political pawn at a time when police reform is in the national spotlight, pointing out the Las Cruces department sanctioned the use of the chokehold until this incident.

“You don’t get to change the rules halfway in the game. You don’t get to say ‘you get trained on how to use this maneuver to make sure you capture a felon, but tomorrow, you’re going to be charged with a crime,'” said Amy Orlando of the Justice Legal Team.

After taking over the case from the district attorney, the attorney general says he believes the evidence warrants that second-degree charge. This means the defendant killed someone suddenly or in the heat of passion, without provocation.

Related Coverage: