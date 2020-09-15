Former LANL employee sentenced for false statements about contact with China

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice reports that 68-year-old Turab Lookman of Santa Fe was sentenced on September 11 to five years of probation and a $75,000 fine for providing a false statement to the Department of Energy. Lookman is not allowed to leave New Mexico for the term of his probation.

The Department of Justice states that on June 6, 2018, Lookman, who was then an employee at Los Alamos National Laboratory, denied to a counterintelligence officer that he had been recruited or applied for a job with the Thousand Talents Program. The program was established by the Chinese government to recruit individuals with access to or knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property.

In January, Lookman pleaded guilty to the charge. The FBI investigated this case while Assistant U.S. Attorneys George Kraehe and Jon Stanford prosecuted the case.

