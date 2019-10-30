Former Laguna Pueblo firefighter accused of exposing himself to gas station clerks

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said a man has been harassing female clerks at a gas station by exposing himself. They said they were able to identify him because the t-shirt he was wearing during the incidents had “Laguna Fire Rescue” on it.

Police said Christopher Smiset exposed himself to one of the clerks at Circle K gas station off of Ladera around 6:30 a.m. on August 7. The clerk told police just days before on August 3, another female clerk said a man also exposed himself while paying for an item.

The clerk told police they both thought it was an accident at first.

But after reviewing the store’s surveillance video, they realized it was the same man, wearing the same t-shirt with “Laguna Fire Rescue” on it. They realized it was no mistake, and told police it made them sick to their stomachs.

The clerks then called police. Police sent surveillance photos of the man to the Laguna Pueblo Fire Department, which confirmed it was one of their own. Police also said Smiset lives close to the gas station.

Smiset is now charged with two counts of indecent exposure and is not allowed to return to the gas station.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Laguna Pueblo Fire Department, which said Smiset is no longer an employee, but could not comment further on personnel actions.