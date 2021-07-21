Former Kirtland airman sentenced to more than a year in prison on federal firearms charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Kirtland airman will spend more than a year behind bars after pleading guilty to federal firearms charges. While stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base, Charles Brent Justice, 28, bought a silencer online from China.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found it in the mail. They say he also bought other illegal devices like a buttstock which is designed to convert a pistol into a short-barreled rifle and another device that transforms a pistol into a machine gun.

Upon his release, Justice will be subject to three years of supervised release. According to a U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case with the Department of the Air Force, Office of Special Investigations and Homeland Security Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jon K. Stanford and Nicholas Mote prosecuted the case.