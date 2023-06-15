NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A jury has found Leon Martin, a former Isleta officer charged with raping a DWI suspect, guilty. The jury convicted Martin on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual penetration.

Previous Coverage:

Martin arrested a woman in 2021 because she was suspected of driving drunk. Prosecutors said Martin then drove the 21-year-old to a secluded road the Metropolitan Detention Center and raped her before she was booked into jail. Martin admitted to having sex with the woman but his defense attorney argued it was consensual.

The jury did acquit him on false imprisonment and violation of ethical principles of public service. Martin faces up to six years in prison.