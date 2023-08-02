NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former Isleta police officer Leon Martin will serve a four year prison sentence for raping a DWI suspect. Back in June, a jury convicted Martin on two counts of criminal sexual penetration.

Martin arrested a 21-year-old in 2021 believing she was driving drunk. Prosecutors said he then drove her to a secluded road near the Metropolitan Detention Center and raped her before booking her into jail. Martin claimed it was consensual but the jury disagreed.

Once released, Martin will be on probation for two years. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.