Former high school coach pleads guilty to rape

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former high school basketball coach has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two students.

Dominick Baca, 30, was an assistant coach at Pecos High School when two teens, ages 14 and 1 7, told investigators he had sex with them. He pleaded guilty this week to rape and criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Court officials say Baca will be sentenced in January after a psychological exam. He faces up to three years in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender.

