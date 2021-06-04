Former government worker arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department arrested Melvin Medina at his home and charged him with sexual exploitation of children. The former civilian records clerk at the New Mexico Department of Public Safety is accused of having child pornography in his possession.

According to a news release sent by SFPD, officials don’t believe that any of the state department’s resources were used to obtain the materials, but rather used his personal cell phone to view and store sexual images of minors. Medina was placed on administrative leave on Thursday, June 3.

Medina has worked at the department since January of 2020. The DPS department is launching an internal investigation, according to Public Safety Secretary Tim Johnson.