ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Española teacher who molested young girls in his class was sentenced again.

Gary Gregor was convicted last month for molesting a second-grader more than a decade ago at Fairview Elementary School. Monday, a judge sentenced him to a maximum of six years. It will run consecutive to his 108-year sentence – a case that convicted him of raping and molesting two students at the same school.

A trial involving two more victims is scheduled for April.