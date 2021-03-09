Former Espanola city councilor pleads guilty to federal gun charge

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Espanola city councilor has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges. Phillip Chacon, 39, was armed when law enforcement officers went to execute a search warrant at his home last year. Chacon did drop the gun but barricaded himself inside for several hours.

At one point, Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan, who was friends with Chacon tried to take over the crime scene. Chacon eventually surrendered but investigators learned he had a stolen rifle inside. He faces up to ten years in prison.