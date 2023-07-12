EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An Eddy County employee has been charged with 16 felonies following an investigation into fraudulent activity. According to a criminal complaint, Wesley Hooper claimed travel reimbursement for his personal vehicle while using a county gas card which is not allowed under county policy. Investigators said he used other employees’ PIN numbers to use gas cards which used part of their Social Security numbers. Investigators said Hooper charged more than $4,000 between August 2022 and February 2023.

Hooper was the Community Services/Administrative Services Director with Eddy County before resigning earlier this year. He’s been charged with 13 counts of making or permitting false public voucher, two counts of identity theft, one count of felony fraud, and three counts of misdemeanor fraud.