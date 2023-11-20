PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The former director of the New Mexico Baptist Children’s Home in Portales was indicted by a Roosevelt County Grand Jury for fraud, forgery and disposing of stolen property.

David Randall “Randy” Rankin, 71, of Texas faces 28 counts of fraud, one count of forgery and one count of disposing of stolen property that occurred between 2018 and 2021.

The charges stem from Rankin and Jose Lopez, a local contractor, fraudulently using the charity’s accounts and large construction projects to pay for personal home renovations, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Lopez is charged with 30 counts of fraud, three counts of attempted tax evasion, and one count of acting as a contractor without a license. Rankin and Lopez will be arraigned in district court in December.