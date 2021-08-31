Former deputy who beat suspect cannot carry gun, appeals court rules

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former sergeant with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office convicted of roughing up a suspect will not be allowed to carry a gun. David Priemazon was given a deferred sentence in 2019 for kicking Christopher Lucero in the face during a traffic stop.
The district court allowed Priemazon to possess a firearm but prosecutors appealed arguing that violated federal law that prohibits felons from possessing a firearm. The appeals court sided with the state, saving Priemazon was place on probation as a consequence of the deferred sentence. That means he must comply with federal gun laws.