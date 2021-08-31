Former deputy who beat suspect cannot carry gun, appeals court rules

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former sergeant with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office convicted of roughing up a suspect will not be allowed to carry a gun. David Priemazon was given a deferred sentence in 2019 for kicking Christopher Lucero in the face during a traffic stop.

Story continues below:

The district court allowed Priemazon to possess a firearm but prosecutors appealed arguing that violated federal law that prohibits felons from possessing a firearm. The appeals court sided with the state, saving Priemazon was place on probation as a consequence of the deferred sentence. That means he must comply with federal gun laws.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Enter to Win

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES