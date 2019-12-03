Former deputy charged with aggravated battery won’t face jail time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A former Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy isn’t getting any prison time for roughing up a man.

In March of last year, deputies pulled over Christopher Lucero in a stolen car. After getting him into custody, David Priemazon kicked him in the face, fracturing his eye socket.

A fellow deputy reported it, and earlier this year a jury found him guilty of aggravated battery. On Tuesday, Judge Daniel Gallegos gave Priemazon a three-year deferred sentence, 300 hours of community services, anger management, and was ordered to pay restitution.

A deferred sentence means it will be wiped from his record if he completes all of the requirements. Prosecutors asked for three-years in prison.

