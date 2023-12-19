LUNA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – After a federal indictment in 2022, a jury has convicted a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer for depriving a U.S. citizen of their rights.

The former officer, Oscar Orrantia, was checking incoming travelers at the Columbus Port of Entry in 2019 when a 63-year-old from Deming crossed through the port of entry. The elderly man tried to look at Orrantia’s name tag, and Orrantia thought he was going to file a complaint against him, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Orrantia repeatedly asked if the elderly man was trying to threaten him. Orrantia forced the elderly man out of his vehicle and knocked the elderly man down before handcuffing him, according to the DOJ.

The elderly man was injured in the process and experts testified that Orrantia did not follow proper training. Orrantia also submitted false statements in a report about the event and falsely claimed the elderly man threw a package at him, although video evidence disproved that, the DOJ says.

Now, a jury has decided that Orrantia is guilty of depriving the elderly man of his rights as well as guilty of falsification of records. Orrantia has not yet been sentenced but potentially faces several decades in prison.

“Those that wear the badge are expected to treat members of the public they serve with the utmost dignity and respect,” U.S. Attorney Uballez said in a press release. “When an officer abuses their position, they erode the trust of the community we serve. We will scrupulously investigate, and vigorously prosecute, those who abuse the public trust and then try to cover up their misdeeds. The uniform will not protect you from justice.”