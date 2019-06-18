Former corrections officer accused of having sex with inmate

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Lea County corrections officer is charged with having sex with an inmate.

According to the Hobbs News-Sun, Amelia Alvarado was arrested last Thursday. A criminal complaint states the inmate admitted to having intercourse with Alvarado three times and fathering her child.

Police say she was convicted for bringing him a cellphone while behind bars, and then continued even after he was moved to other facilities.

If convicted on these charges, she faces up to nine years in prison.