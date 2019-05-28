Former coach accused of rape returns to jail for violating conditions of release

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dominick Baca

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A former high school coach awaiting trial for the rape of two students is back behind bars for breaking the rules of his house arrest. Dominick Baca is accused of having sex with two girls, ages 14 and 17, while working as an assistant coach at Pecos High School.

He was released on a GPS monitor and ordered to remain under house arrest at his Santa Fe home. However, prosecutors say he has violated that order as many as two dozen times since November, frequently visiting Albuquerque and even attending the state high school basketball tournament at The Pit in March.

He's also accused of tampering with his GPS device. He was booked back into jail Monday.