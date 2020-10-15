Former Clovis police officer found guilty of embezzlement

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury finds a now-former Clovis police detective guilty of embezzlement. An investigation kicked off late last year when there were discrepancies related to cases Francisco Hernandez was working on. It was later learned he took cash from someone during an arrest but never logged it into evidence; $166 was missing.

During his trial Wednesday, a jury found Hernandez guilty of embezzlement and tampering with evidence. Hernandez was sentenced to nearly a year in prison which was then suspended in favor of supervised probation.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss