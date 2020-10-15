Former Clovis police officer found guilty of embezzlement

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury finds a now-former Clovis police detective guilty of embezzlement. An investigation kicked off late last year when there were discrepancies related to cases Francisco Hernandez was working on. It was later learned he took cash from someone during an arrest but never logged it into evidence; $166 was missing.

During his trial Wednesday, a jury found Hernandez guilty of embezzlement and tampering with evidence. Hernandez was sentenced to nearly a year in prison which was then suspended in favor of supervised probation.

