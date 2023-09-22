EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former City of Las Cruces employee was recently arrested and is facing 25 child sex crime charges.

Dominic Luis Aragon, 38, was arrested this week in El Paso on Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to records from the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Aragon is facing nine counts of criminal sexual penetration (injury), 11 counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (clothed), and six counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (unclothed), totaling to 25 charges, according to records.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Las Cruces, Aragon was hired in August of 2007 and was the digital media manager for the Communications Office.

Aragon is no longer employed by the City of Las Cruces as his termination was effective on Tuesday, Sept. 19, according to the spokesperson.