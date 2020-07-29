Former basketball coach sentenced for raping 2 students

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former high school basketball coach accused of sexually abusing two students was sentenced on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Dominick Baca was an assistant at Pecos High School when two teens told investigators he had sex with them.
He pleaded guilty to rape and criminal sexual contact of a minor. On Wednesday, Baca was sentenced to three years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.
