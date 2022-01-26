ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former bank employee is accused of turning into a bank robber. A federal criminal complaint states Andres Aragon went to the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart at Coors Blvd. and I-40 and passed a note demanding money. Security at the store then reported him walking on foot over a pedestrian bridge.

When investigators check surveillance video, they noticed distinct features like gauges in his ears, a notable hairline and a paisley-printed mask. Officers were labeled to find a man who fit the description still in the area. When they searched him they found the mask and the money sticking out of his pant pockets. The complaint states the bank’s district manager was able to identify the man as Andres Aragon, a previous employee.