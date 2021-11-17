Former Aztec High teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico teacher is facing rape charges for a relationship she is accused of having with a 15-year-old student. Investigators say it happened while Elizabeth Kaul also known as Elizabeth Vigil was teaching at Aztec High School in 2017.

According to court documents, Kaul coerced the girl into a sexual relationship which went on for nine months both on and off-campus. The girl says when she tried to end it, Kaul would threaten to kill herself. Kaul left her teaching job after that school year and moved to Albuquerque. She was arrested when the girl came forward earlier this year.