Former APS secretary guilty of embezzlement sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Public Schools secretary who pled guilty to embezzlement was sentenced to probation Tuesday. If she completes her sentence, the embezzlement charge will be wiped from her record.

Jessica Baca worked as the principal’s secretary and bookkeeper at LBJ Middle School in 2015. An audit revealed over a 10-month period, $25,000 had been stolen from the school’s activity fund and Baca was tied to the theft.

The money would have paid for the school’s clubs, organizations and athletics. It was also for the yearbook, which was only saved when APS allowed the school to use operational funds.

Baca pled guilty to embezzlement in June. She faced up to 18 months in prison. After hearing from the principal asking for restitution, Judge Joseph Montano sentenced her to five years probation. He also ordered her to pay back the money, and perform 80 hours of community service. If she finishes, she will get a conditional discharge.