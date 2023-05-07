ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Albuquerque Police Department officer accused of an inappropriate relationship with a child made his first appearance in court Saturday. Joshua DeLeon was charged with child solicitation after a 13-year-old girl told investigators he had tried to kiss her.

DeLeon met the girl after responding to a couple of calls involving the girl threatening to commit suicide because of bullying at school. Investigators say he began reaching out to her and escalated their conversations to the point where he tried to get her to stay the night with him.

The state has filed to keep him behind bars. That hearing has not yet been set.