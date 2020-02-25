Former APD officer charged with domestic violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says an officer has resigned after being arrested for domestic violence. Thirty-one-year-old Jeffrey Wharton, who is listed online as a senior officer for APD, is accused of beating up his girlfriend last week.

According to court documents, the women had several gashes on her head and face. Her injuries were so severe she had to be taken to Rust Medical Center where she was diagnosed with a brain bleed and was then immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Documents also say part of the beating was captured on the couple’s Ring camera and shows Wharton at one point dragging the woman in a chokehold into the home.

Wharton is charged with aggravated battery and kidnapping. APD says he resigned on Tuesday morning. He’s been with the department since November 2010.