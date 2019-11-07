Former APD officer charged with battery on inmate takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, a former Albuquerque Police Department officer who shoved a suspect into a holding cell took a plea deal.

Surveillance video inside the holding cell showed John Hill shoving 47-year-old Jackson Howe into the cell last February after Howe began cursing at a female officer. Hill claimed Howe was resisting but the video shows he was not.

Police learned of the incident when another officer came forward. Hill was fired earlier this year and charged with battery.

Thursday in court he pleaded no contest. Hill was given a conditional discharge meaning it will be dropped from his record if he complies with all of the requirements which includes 40-hours of community service and paying the victim $50.

It is unclear why that amount was determined.