ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Albuquerque Police officer Lamarcus Stalling is facing charges for sending lewd pictures to a minor. He is accused of showing photos of his genitalia to a 17-year-old girl at her work in June 2021.

They say he then began messaging the girl on Instagram asking her to send nude photos. They say she refused and took screenshots on her phone and handed them over to police in December 2021. When being interviewed by police, Stallings eventually told them he knew she was underage.

He is now charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Stallings was fired from APD earlier this year.