ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A now-former Albuquerque Police Department officer accused of beating up his live-in girlfriend will stay locked up until trial.

Jeffrey Wharton, 31, was arrested by Rio Rancho Police after they say a doorbell camera at their Rio Rancho home captured part of the beating. His girlfriend was left with severe injuries including a brain bleed.

Wharton resigned after his arrest. Wednesday, Judge George Eichwald ruled he’s a danger and will be detained until trial.