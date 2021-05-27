Former Albuquerque teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former charter school teacher has pleaded guilty to two charges of child pornography. John Wernly used to teach Spanish at the Albuquerque School of Excellence.

Back in 2016, a search warrant on his home resulted in the seizure of dozens of pornographic images of children between five and eight years old. The charges were dropped in 2016 but were refiled years later.

A judge read Wernly’s plea in court on Thursday morning. “You are pleading guilty today to one count of distribution of a visual medium of sexual exploitation. You’re also pleading guilty to possession of a visual medium of sexual exploitation of children with a child under 13,” said Judge Britt M. Baca-Miller of the Second Judicial District.

Wernly faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for later this year.