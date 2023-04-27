ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police Department administrator is facing federal charges after threatening post office workers. Kenneth Dickey was in federal court Thursday morning on simple assault charges.

Back in February, the Uptown post office supervisor contacted federal investigators about a threat made on their site. According to the criminal complaint, Dickey was upset about a package not being delivered and threatened to arrest his mail carrier. He also said that “explosives would be used everywhere” if his issue wasn’t addressed.

United States Postal Inspectors tried to contact him multiple times before talking to him at his apartment on Indian School Road. Dickey didn’t leave his apartment while talking to the inspector telling them “Subpoenas don’t work here.” He then threatened to shoot the inspectors. There were several attempts to contact him after this incident, it’s unclear when Dickey was taken into custody.