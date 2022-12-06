ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate has been sentenced to probation for driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was arrested in October after reports he was driving erratically in the Albuquerque International Sunport parking garage. Police say his blood alcohol was at least twice the legal limit.

Aragon pleaded no contest to DWI, his first offense according to court records, in exchange for one year of probation. He will also have to complete DWI school and get an interlock in his car.

Aragon lost to incumbent Mayor Tim Keller in last year’s mayoral race.