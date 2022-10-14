ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and out of the parking structure booths. The Albuquerque Police Department says an officer pulled that car over and found Aragon behind the wheel, slurring his speech, and smelling of alcohol. Police say his blood alcohol content was at least twice the legal limit.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Aragon for a response to the DWI charge. His attorney said it is too early in the case to comment.