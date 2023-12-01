ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former city of Albqueurque library employee is now charged with multiple counts of voyeurism and more. Malcolm Alonzo pled not guilty to three counts of voyeurism, two counts of manufacturing child porn, and tampering with evidence.

He was originally suspected of one incident involving a 17-year-old being recorded in the Walmart bathroom on Coors in northwest Albuquerque. Investigators found two more cases of suspected voyeurism, one involving another minor the week after the case and another involving an adult from September 2022.

Alonzo is being held until trial. A date has not been set.