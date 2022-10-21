ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures.
He is not supposed to be performing dentistry but court documents show he is charged with practicing without a license in July. There is a warrant out for his arrest.