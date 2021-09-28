Former airman accused of murder in Texas arrested in Chaves Co.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A texas murder suspect has been caught in Chaves County and he’s a former U.S. airman. Kionne Lewis, 29, was spotted on highway 285 near Vaughn Monday night.

New Mexico State Police say when they tried to pull him over he rammed a police cruiser and took off. He was later spotted further north of Roswell where he ditched his vehicle and fled on foot. After an all-night search, he was found off Eden Valley Road where some ranch hands held him at gunpoint until police could get there.

Lewis is wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old woman named Travae Jackson. She was shot multiple times in her Midland apartment Monday morning, a man with her was shot and wounded.

According to Lewis’ LinkedIn page, he is a gas plant operator in Midland who served in the Air Force from 2012 to 2017. Pictures show him working at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in 2015. It says he was a senior airman working with the 1,000s of Hands Project that handled hazardous and classified materials for transport. He was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska. A motive in the murder has not been released.