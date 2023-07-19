CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man previously stationed at Cannon Air Force Base has been sentenced after pleading guilty to downloading child pornography. Thomas Crosby, 29, has since been terminated from the Air Force.

According to his plea agreement, Crosby was stationed a the base in 2018, when he purchased child pornography from a seller on PayPal. The purchase was flagged by the tech company and Dropbox sent in a CyberTipline Report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Air Force investigators interviewed Crosby, who admitted to downloading and viewing the videos, his plea agreement says. Crosby was discharged from the Air Force.

Once investigators looked in Crosby’s computers, phones, and other devices, they found more than 4,000 files of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the filing says. Several hundred of those matched previously known exploited minors within the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s database. In one of the videos found on Crosby’s devices, they appeared to be as young as three years old, according to Crosby’s plea.

In two cases that were combined for sentencing, U.S. prosecutors recommended a sentence of over six years in prison, arguing that Crosby not only sought out but seemed to be actively trading the images and videos. In a sentencing memo, Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, also alleges Crosby seemed to have been seeking out child pornography since the age of 16.

In court, Crosby was sentenced to “time served.” In other words, he spent five days in detention before being sentenced to 15 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender.

KRQE News 13 asked the United States Attorney’s Office if Uballez was disappointed in the outcome given his office argued that Crosby should receive six years in prison. A spokesperson for Uballez’s office did not respond to the question directly but said we could request a transcript of the court proceedings, which will be released in October.