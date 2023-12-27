ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three former Albuquerque firefighters accused of raping a woman over the summer have yet to face a jury. But in the meantime, they’re asking the courts to relax the rules on their conditions of release.

Angel Portillo, Anthony Martin, and Aden Heyman were accused of raping a woman at an apartment complex in July. Court documents state the men held the woman down and took turns raping her before she was able to escape out of a window.

In new motions filed this month, all three men are asking for their GPS monitors to be removed. In the motion for Portillo, his attorney argued Portillo lost his job at AFR because of the charges and is also having a hard time getting a new job because of them. The motion also argues Portillo has complied with law enforcement and hasn’t broken any of his rules of release.

In the motion for Aden Heyman, his attorney argues the GPS monitor prevents Heyman from visiting his daughter and working out in the pool and kept him from attending an out-of-state funeral. The motion also argues the GPS monitor is hard to explain to potential employers.

All three of the accused firefighters have hearings next week where a judge will consider their requests to remove the GPS monitors. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office originally pushed to have the three men held in jail until trial based on the seriousness of the allegations.

Trial dates for the three men have not yet been scheduled.