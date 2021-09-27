Foam bullets used in arrest of knife-wielding man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe police officer opened fire on a knife-wielding man on Friday. Santa Fe police say they fired less-lethal foam bullets, hitting 39-year-old David Gutierrez in the back.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Over 100 citations given in latest racing enforcement operation
- Trending: Body found east of Route 66 Casino Saturday night
- Business: New local eatery hopes to bring “fun” vibe to downtown
- New Mexico News: Colfax County Undersheriff passes away
- National: Man charged with hate crime after threatening US Olympic athlete training in California park
Police say, leading up to this, Gutierrez was walking around the area of Cerrillos and Richards with a knife. When officers arrived, they say he threatened them with it.
Police say when Gutierrez ran toward a Motel 6, they opened fire. They say the foam bullets didn’t seem to phase him.
Gutierrez was eventually arrested inside the motel. His charges include aggravated assault on a peace officer.