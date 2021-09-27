Foam bullets used in arrest of knife-wielding man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe police officer opened fire on a knife-wielding man on Friday. Santa Fe police say they fired less-lethal foam bullets, hitting 39-year-old David Gutierrez in the back.

Police say, leading up to this, Gutierrez was walking around the area of Cerrillos and Richards with a knife. When officers arrived, they say he threatened them with it.

Police say when Gutierrez ran toward a Motel 6, they opened fire. They say the foam bullets didn’t seem to phase him.

Gutierrez was eventually arrested inside the motel. His charges include aggravated assault on a peace officer.